Deutsche Alternative Charts 34/2023

Woche: 34 – Jahr: 2023 Genre: Alben

BLACKCARBURNING - Watching Sleepers ES23 - Dancing with clouds NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS COUNCIL SKIES - Council Skies GRETA VAN FLEET - Starcatcher MOTORPSYCHO - Yay DEICHKIND - Wer sagt denn das? AVENGED SEVENFOLD - Life is but a dream... SCHATTENMANN - Dia de Muertos SWANS - The Beggar THE USED - Toxic Positivity

Genre: Singles

DEPECHE MODE Wagging Tongue AESTHETIC PERFECTION Summer Goth DEPECHE MODE The Cosmos is mine ROME Yellow and Blue DEPECHE MODE Wagging Tongue (Remixes) PLEXIPHONES In the Unreal MADIL HARDIS To the Heart SCHATTENFREQUENZ Kardioversion ZOODRAKE g.o.d. UNITCODE:MACHINE Cold THE HALO TREES Flicker in the Dark GOTHMINISTER I am the devil NOTHING BUT THIEVES Overcome JOHNNY TUPOLEV Sunshine and Rain GAST Rapsfeldgelb AFFENTANZ Cage SCHEINHEILIG Echo Echo ASHES FALLEN Damn me MATT HART Rotations DSTRTD SGNL & ROB DUST Repeat!

Publication, duplication, spreading, distribution or any other use of this charts/data is prohibited

www.deutsche-alternative-charts.de

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]