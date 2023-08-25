August 2023
28. August 2023

Deutsche Alternative Charts 34/2023

25. August 2023
Woche: 34 – Jahr: 2023
Genre: Alben
  1. BLACKCARBURNING - Watching Sleepers
  2. ES23 - Dancing with clouds
  3. NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS COUNCIL SKIES - Council Skies
  4. GRETA VAN FLEET - Starcatcher
  5. MOTORPSYCHO - Yay
  6. DEICHKIND - Wer sagt denn das?
  7. AVENGED SEVENFOLD - Life is but a dream...
  8. SCHATTENMANN - Dia de Muertos
  9. SWANS - The Beggar
  10. THE USED - Toxic Positivity
Genre: Singles
  1. DEPECHE MODE Wagging Tongue
  2. AESTHETIC PERFECTION Summer Goth
  3. DEPECHE MODE The Cosmos is mine
  4. ROME Yellow and Blue
  5. DEPECHE MODE Wagging Tongue (Remixes)
  6. PLEXIPHONES In the Unreal
  7. MADIL HARDIS To the Heart
  8. SCHATTENFREQUENZ Kardioversion
  9. ZOODRAKE g.o.d.
  10. UNITCODE:MACHINE Cold
  11. THE HALO TREES Flicker in the Dark
  12. GOTHMINISTER I am the devil
  13. NOTHING BUT THIEVES Overcome
  14. JOHNNY TUPOLEV Sunshine and Rain
  15. GAST Rapsfeldgelb
  16. AFFENTANZ Cage
  17. SCHEINHEILIG Echo Echo
  18. ASHES FALLEN Damn me
  19. MATT HART Rotations
  20. DSTRTD SGNL & ROB DUST Repeat!

 

Publication, duplication, spreading, distribution or any other use of this charts/data is prohibited
www.deutsche-alternative-charts.de

